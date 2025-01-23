KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — A 59-year-old man who went viral for slapping a Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) staff member in Johor Baru last November, following his truck’s failure in a routine inspection, is set to face charges tomorrow.

Johor Baru South Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat, confirmed that the suspect will be charged at the Magistrate's Court in Johor Baru.

“The investigation paper was referred to the Johor State Director of Prosecution last Monday and instructions were received for charges to be brought against the suspect under Section 323 of the Penal Code, for voluntarily causing harm,” he said in a statement today.

The incident, which was captured by CCTV at the Puspakom premises in Taman Daya, occurred on November 18, 2024, when the man, frustrated after his truck failed the inspection, slapped the 38-year-old local staff member. The footage soon went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Raub confirmed that the police received a report from the victim shortly after the incident.

“He slapped the victim after discovering his truck had failed the inspection,” Raub said.

In light of the viral video, he also urged the public to refrain from spreading the footage on social media to avoid further misunderstandings or speculation.