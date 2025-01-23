IPOH, Jan 23 — The government does not have a policy to revoke or cancel the driving licences of persons with disabilities (PwD), including those with mental disabilities but instead, appropriate action is taken based on specific cases, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said that PWD drivers should not be made scapegoats simply due to isolated incidents involving the group.

“It is not our policy to victimise all PWDs. They also need licences for their daily activities. We should not generalise that all PWD drivers cannot operate vehicles safely,” he said after attending the Memorandum of Agreement signing for the proposed development of Ipoh Sentral between Ipoh Sentral Sdn Bhd and Country Annexe Sdn. Bhd here today.

Loke said this in response to a question regarding whether the government would revoke the driving licences of persons with mental disabilities following a recent incident in which a mentally disabled person was assaulted for allegedly causing an accident at a night market in Chukai, Terengganu.

He added that most PWD drivers licensed by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) are responsible drivers who can handle vehicles well.

“Even e-hailing drivers are generally good drivers, except for certain cases where we will assess whether to revoke their licences,” he said. — Bernama