PUTRAJAYA, Jan 23 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) will implement job rotation for counter service staff who have served for more than five years, which will involve 1,907 of its personnel nationwide.

Its director-general, Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli, said that this is in line with the recent announcement made by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar regarding the new job rotation policy for civil servants who have served at counters for more than five years.

“We are also finalising the list of our counter service staff to be submitted to the Public Service Department (PSD),” he said in a statement today.

Aedy Fadly said the job rotation policy is expected to enhance the efficiency, effectiveness, and quality of services delivered to customers through JPJ service counters.

“This initiative also emphasises the aspect of integrity among JPJ service counter staff, while improving the skills and experience of civil servants, in particular JPJ personnel, in service delivery,” he said, adding that JPJ is always committed to ensuring the best and most efficient service delivery to ensure the wellbeing and convenience of the public, in line with the Public Service Reform agenda.

In his New Year 2025 address for civil servants on January 20, Shamsul Azri announced that the PSD implement job rotation involving civil servants who have served at service counters for more than five years, soon.

He said serving at a counter for over five years is deemed excessively long and not ideal for any civil servant.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail also reportedly said that job rotation involving public servants at service counters can address issues of integrity, improve the quality of service delivery, and create a more conducive work environment. — Bernama