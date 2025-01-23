KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 23 — The Terengganu Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) has clarified that the recent viral incident involving the assault of a disabled man did not take place at any of the farmer’s markets under its supervision.

Its director Muhamad Fadlee Hassan said that FAMA currently manages three market sites in Kemaman, namely Pasar Tani Chukai FAMA, Pasar Tani Kekal (PTK) Dusun Nyiur and Pasar Tani Pantai Penunjuk Kijal.

He said the Pasar Tani Padang Astaka Chukai, also known as the Pasar Pagi Jalan Padang Astaka Chukai, which has been linked to the incident on Jan 17, is managed by a hawkers’ association.

“I want to firmly clarify that this incident did not occur at any of the three FAMA-managed markets in Kemaman.

“The operation times of Pasar Tani Chukai FAMA and Pasar Pagi Jalan Padang Astaka Chukai are the same, running every Friday from 7 am to noon, and the locations are close to each other,” he told a press conference at Pasar Tani Padang Hiliran here today.

Muhamad Fadlee explained that he needed to address this confusion as it could negatively impact the livelihoods of approximately 1,500 entrepreneurs under FAMA.

He emphasised that FAMA would not compromise and would take strict action against any entrepreneurs found to be involved in criminal activities or violence.

“In Terengganu, we have around 1,500 FAMA entrepreneurs and 111 outlets,” he said. — Bernama