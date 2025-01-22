KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Universiti Malaya today pledged to assist investigations into the vandalism of a KK Mart outlet on its grounds, after a student group raised concerns about campus safety following the incident.

UM said it has a lodged a police report over the incident, which it said it viewed with gravity.

“UM is committed to providing full cooperation to the authorities in conducting the investigation. UM also urges firm action to be taken against those responsible to ensure such incidents do not recur,” it said in a statement.

Yesterday, the Umany student group alerted the press to an incident at the KK Mart outlet at UM’s Kompleks Perdana Siswa (KPS), which was vandalised with red paint.

The incident comes in the wake of the controversy over KK Mart’s “ham and cheese sandwich” incident, although no direct connection has been established.

Umany president Lim Jing Jet condemned the incident, and said brought into question the level of safety and security on the UM campus.

KK Mart is near the centre of a controversy over a “ham and cheese sandwich” it had sold at some outlets including the one attacked.

Supplied by a Shake and Bake Café, the sandwiches were affixed with the halal logo without authorisation as company did not possess the certification needed.