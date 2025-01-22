SIBU, Jan 22 — The police arrested a toy shop owner and her employee after finding 60 fake firearms worth RM35,000 during Op Laras here on Monday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipi Suhaili said the suspects were arrested at 2.30pm at the owner’s shop in Wisma Sanyan here.

He said the operation was carried out concurrently state-wide following complaints and information about fake firearms being sold to the public.

“A team of policemen raided and inspected a toy shop in Wisma Sanyan where they found and later confiscated 25 fake pistols and 35 fake rifles inside the premises.

“They also arrested a 45-year-old business owner and her 29-year-old male employee,” he told reporters at a press conference today.

Zulkipli said the case is being investigated under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960.

He also reminded the public that it is an offence to own, buy or sell any form of imitation firearms.

“Those convicted with the offence shall be sentenced to maximum one year imprisonment or a fine up to RM5,000 or both.

“Anyone with information regarding the sale of imitation firearms is urged to contact the police so we can take further action,” he added. — The Borneo Post





