KUCHING, Jan 22 — All pet dogs in Sarawak are now required to undergo anti-rabies vaccination and receive annual boosters, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said the order is enforced under Section 40(1) of the Veterinary Public Health Ordinance 1999 (VPHO 1999).

“Dog owners are responsible for ensuring their pets are vaccinated. Failure to comply with this requirement will result in an offence punishable by a fine of up to RM 2,500.

“Additionally, dogs exposed to rabies that lack proper vaccination documentation will be euthanised,” he said in a statement today.

He added that seven divisions in Sarawak including Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sri Aman, Kapit, Mukah, and Bintulu have been declared rabies-infected zones as of today, following the detection of new rabies-positive animals there.

“In 2024, 123 animal rabies tested positive from the 889 samples collected in Sarawak, which are 79 in Kuching, Samarahan (10), Serian (6), Sri Aman (4), Kapit (4), Mukah (4) and Bintulu (16).

“Additionally, three rabies-positive cases involving cat and dog were reported in Kuching and Samarahan divisions between January 6 and 19 this year.

“The positive animals were identified as free-roaming pets,” said Dr Rundi.

He said the cumulative number of human rabies cases in Sarawak now stands at 83, with 76 fatalities recorded since July 2017, including eight deaths in 2024, according to the State Health Department.

“I would like to remind the public to take extra precautions when dealing with stray animals and seek immediate medical attention at a nearby clinic if bitten by an animal.

Dr Rundi added dogs involved in bite incidents will be euthanised for laboratory testing, and local authorities are empowered to seize and impound dogs found off-leash.

To curb the spread of rabies, Dr Rundi said the Department of Veterinary Services Sarawak (DVSS), along with the Immune Belt Enforcement Team (IBET) from UKPS, has intensified anti-rabies vaccination programs across the state.

“Public can get their free dog anti-rabies vaccination at any Government Veterinary Offices during office hours and mass vaccination which will be announced from time to time at their official DVS Sarawak Facebook account.

“Private veterinary clinics are also providing vaccines and health care for your pets,” he said. — The Borneo Post