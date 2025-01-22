KOTA KINABALU, Jan 22 — State Health Exco Datuk James Ratib is in the process of getting new dialysis machines for government hospitals in Sabah.

The Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister said the matter had been brought to the State Cabinet for consideration and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor had in principle, agreed to it.

James in his annual address to officers and staff of his ministry and agencies under it here today, said he had proposed that the government provide 100 units of the dialysis machines.

Speaking to reporters later, James pointed out that the dialysis machines at all 24 government hospitals in Sabah, as well as in health clinics such as those in Tungku and Nabawan, are outdated.

Many of these machines are approximately eight to 10 years old, and most of them are difficult to use, beyond repair, and completely malfunctioning.

This situation has resulted in patients being unable to receive adequate services, he lamented.

“This issue has been brought to the Cabinet, and I have requested the state government to provide contributions or subsidies to hospitals across Sabah. We will discuss with the director of the State Health Department (JKNS) to determine where these dialysis machines will be allocated once received from the state government.

“We extend our gratitude to the chief minister for considering the contribution of 100 dialysis machines to hospitals and health clinics across Sabah. This reflects the great concern of the chief minister and the Sabah government to assist, even though hospitals and dialysis machines are not typically the responsibility of the state government.

“However, under the leadership and care of the chief minister and the current government, guided by the Sabah Maju Jaya slogan, this matter has been given due consideration,” he said.

James added that he also requested the state government to consider providing subsidies to assist patients in rural areas undergoing dialysis.

“I have brought this matter to the attention of the chief minister. I have observed some complaints from the public regarding the cost of using dialysis machines. Every time they receive dialysis treatment at government hospitals, they are required to pay approximately RM13 per session.

“If we calculate this, they end up paying around RM146 to RM149 per month to the hospitals for the RM13 service fee. While this amount may seem small, for those in extreme poverty or from the B40 income group, it is a significant burden. This is especially true when they also need to cover transportation costs to reach the hospitals, which can be particularly challenging for them.

“I have already raised this issue with the chief minister, and Alhamdulillah, I have instructed my Permanent Secretary to bring this matter to the Cabinet. God willing, it will be approved soon,” said the minister.

In his address earlier, James also spoke of the issue of promotions in the ministry’s departments and opined that promotions for officers should not be based solely on seniority.

“I have observed this trend persisting for years. Sometimes, individuals have served in a department for decades but show no significant improvement. While they may be senior, it does not automatically mean they should be promoted if they have not contributed or shown results.

“Promoting someone solely based on seniority is outdated, and the Sabah State Public Services Department should reevaluate this matter,” he said.

Seniority, he opined, should not be the sole criterion for promotion, adding that if a junior officer demonstrates excellent performance and contributes significantly to their department or agency, why not consider them for promotion?

“If the individual lacks certain qualifications or certifications, we can encourage and support them to gradually obtain the necessary skills or qualifications required by their department.

“This approach would support the development of Sabah as a state. Sometimes, I see situations where someone nearing retirement is promoted out of pity, even though their work performance has been subpar. This practice needs to be re-examined. Now is the time for us to review and update these promotion practices,” he said.

In his speech, James also called for heads of departments to reduce red tape and improve the quality of service.

“I want heads of departments who can contribute ideas. I don’t want those who only sit (in their office) and ‘makan gaji buta’,” he stressed.

During the event, James also launched the ‘Program Kecemerlangan Pendidikan Pelajar (Pro-KePP) (Anak- Anak Penerima Bantuan Kebajikan), a new assistance programme aimed at children of beneficiaries of the Sabah General Welfare Services Department who have the potential to excel academically.

The programme is implemented by the Ministry of Community Development and People’s Well-Being, through the Sabah Welfare Services Department.

Pro-KePP provides financial aid for students from the department’s target groups who excel in academics and co-curricular activities.

The programme aims to serve as motivation for students from low-income families to improve their performance in academics and co-curricular activities while maintaining high levels of discipline, ensure that every family receiving assistance produces at least one graduate, offer families an opportunity to jointly take responsibility for improving their living standards and provide opportunities for children with academic potential to pursue higher education.

The first phase of the programme has identified 104 students from various educational levels, including lower secondary, upper secondary, and tertiary education, who meet the established criteria.

The financial aid ranges from RM1,000 to RM3,000, depending on the educational level, and will be disbursed in phases according to the academic term or semester. The funds will be credited directly to the student’s accounts.

The Sabah Welfare Services Department firmly believes that education is a crucial element in the development of a family institution, enabling them to break free from the cycle of poverty and improve their standard of living. — The Borneo Post