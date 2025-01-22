KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Police are investigating an individual suspected of using a fake title and providing unlicensed health and beauty treatments in Puchong.

Serdang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner AA Anbalagan, confirmed the investigation was launched after social media posts surfaced about a doctor falsely claiming to possess the title of “Datuk Seri”.

The individual is accused of offering treatments without the proper licences or recognition from the Ministry of Health Malaysia or relevant authorities, he added.

“Investigations are being carried out under Section 3 of the 2017 Award-Related Offences Act for using an unrecognised title,” Anbalagan said in a statement today.

The Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) confirmed that the premises did not have a valid licence to operate a health and beauty centre.

It added that a raid was conducted yesterday.

“Notices and seizures were made by MBSJ. The case remains under investigation,” Anbalagan added, urging the public to refrain from speculation or comments that could disrupt the investigation.