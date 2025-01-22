DAVOS, Jan 22 — The Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) is one of a kind and a phenomenal move between Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised yesterday.

“There is an element of trust in working together on a joint programme that will benefit one another.

“This Johor-Singapore economics, in my mind, is a phenomenal sort of a move, because (it) must be based on trust and common policies. And it is happening,” he said at the “Country Strategy Dialogue” session on the sideline of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Summit 2025 here.

Anwar was responding to a question asked by a participant on his expectation of the recently penned JS-SEZ collaboration during the session moderated by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said he is still grappling to find any other region or subregion arrangements, “maybe they have some sort of regional understanding, but not the extent of the Johor-Singapore economic zone,” he added.

The Prime Minister said he was confident that the JS-SEZ would propel the economy in terms of investments, where both Malaysia and Singapore can benefit.

“We are really enthusiastic, and so is Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong when we had the discussion, and I think that should be a very important showcase for Malaysia and Singapore and also for the region, for ASEAN and beyond,” he said.

Earlier this month, Singapore and Malaysia formalised the agreement of the JS-SEZ during the 11th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat to boost economic cooperation and attract investments.

The JS-SEZ is a mega development project covering areas such as the Iskandar Development Region, Desaru, Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Tanjung Pelepas, Tanjung Bin, Pasir Gudang, Senai, Skudai and Sedenak.

Among others, JS-SEZ targets to attract 100 projects in 10 years. — Bernama



