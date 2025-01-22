BINTULU, Jan 22 — A longhouse headman from Kapit Division has been remanded for five days to assist with the investigation of alleged abuse of power for personal gain involving over RM200,000.

Magistrate Galvin Loo Wei Ling issued the order after granting the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) application to remand the 58-year-old male suspect in the Magistrates’ Court here today.

MACC detained the suspect at 7.30pm last night at the MACC Bintulu office.

According to sources, the headman is suspected of failing to channel compensation and timber commission funds to over 100 longhouse residents from 2019 to 2022.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.

MACC investigating officer ASupt Muhammad Shahfiruddin Md Darim appeared for the commission while the suspect did not have legal representation. — The Borneo Post