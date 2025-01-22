KOTA TINGGI, Jan 22 – A 61-year-old nanny claimed trial at the Sessions Court today for allegedly abusing a nine-month-old male infant, which led to his death last month.

Chia Muy Hoong, 61, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out before Judge Hayda Faridzal Abu Hasan.

According to the charge sheet, Chia, who had custody of the infant, is accused of inflicting an injury to the back of the baby’s head, which resulted in his death.

The alleged incident took place at a house in Jalan Intan 4, Taman Intan Jaya, Mersing, between December 6 and January 12.

The charge is framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a penalty of a fine not exceeding RM50,000, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both. In addition, the court may impose a bond with a guarantor for good behaviour, as well as require the offender to perform community service.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Khairuddin Khalid proposed a bail of RM20,000 with one surety and additional conditions, including reporting to the nearest police station and refraining from contacting witnesses, particularly the victim’s family.

However, defence counsel Amy Law Siew Tin requested a reduction in bail, citing that her client is the sole breadwinner of her household and cares for her husband, who is a person with disabilities.

“The accused has more than 20 years of experience as a childcare provider. She has no prior criminal record, and this is her first charge,” Amy Law said.

“We ask the court to consider reducing the bail to a more affordable RM5,000.”

The court granted bail at RM5,000 with one surety, as well as the requirement to report once a month at the Mersing district police headquarters.

Chia is also prohibited from contacting any witnesses, especially the victim’s family.

The court has set February 24 for case mention and submission of documents.