KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — A seafood surprise hit the streets in Johor this morning after a lorry carrying fish and shrimp spilled its cargo following an accident on the road connecting Kota Tinggi and Mersing, just before Mawai.

Passers-by seized the opportunity, quickly swooping in to scoop up the fresh catch from the scene.

Kota Tinggi Police Chief, Superintendent Yusof Othman, told Utusan Malaysia that the mishap occurred at around 9:20am and involved two cars and a lorry.

“A Naza car rear-ended a Perodua Myvi driving from Johor Baru to Mersing.

“The impact caused the Myvi to swerve into the opposite lane and crash into an oncoming lorry, which flipped onto the roadside,” he was quoted as saying.

There were no injuries, he added, and a fine was issued under Rule 10 LN 166/59. All three drivers have filed their reports.