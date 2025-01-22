PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil today proposed that the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) explore the use of network slicing, a key feature of the 5G network, to improve operational efficiency.

Fahmi noted that network slicing had been a topic of discussion within the telecommunications industry, adding that there had been requests from the sector following Malaysia’s adoption of a dual network model for its 5G infrastructure.

“Alongside initiatives from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the creation of a secured slice for enforcement agencies like PDRM is possible,” Fahmi said.

“This is just my suggestion for PDRM to consider it as a service,” he told reporters at the International Asia Security Summit and Expo 2025 here today.

Network slicing is a telecommunications configuration that allows multiple isolated networks, each with dedicated spectrum or bandwidth, to operate on the same shared 5G network infrastructure.

Each “slice” can be tailored to meet the specific needs of the client, further enhancing operational flexibility, effectiveness, and efficiency.

Fahmi emphasised that network slicing is not limited to law enforcement agencies but is also applicable to industries or companies seeking to optimise various services.