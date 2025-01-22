PUTRAJAYA, Jan 22 — Pornography and online gambling websites are among the first sites accessed by Orang Asli communities after being granted internet access, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil revealed today.

Fahmi said that his ministry has consistently worked to strike a balance between introducing regulations and fostering industry innovation, while also ensuring the safety of Malaysian internet users.

“Regarding internet connectivity, we have worked tirelessly to resolve the issue through joint efforts between telecommunication companies and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).”

“However, when internet access was extended to Orang Asli settlements, we found that the first websites or mobile applications visited were those related to pornography and online gambling, leading to some individuals falling victim to scams.”

“Therefore, to balance accessibility and safety, it is important that users understand the basic principles of online safety,” he told reporters at the International Asia Security Summit and Expo 2025 in Putrajaya today.

He also shared that his ministry launched the Online Safety Campaign earlier this week, which will be implemented across all learning institutions nationwide in the future.

“We want faster, cheaper internet, but more importantly, we want a safer internet,” he said.