MIRI, Jan 22 — An elderly couple was killed in a head-on collision between their car and a lorry in Lawas on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said it received a call at 1.10pm from members of the public requesting assistance for an accident that occurred at Trusan Road near Kampung Berayong.

“A car moving from the direction of Long Tengoa village collided with a cargo truck carrying 10 tonnes of stone, heading to Trusan town from the opposite direction.

“The firefighters took action to remove the victims from the car by using rescue tools.

“Both elderly victims were pronounced dead at the location by the paramedics.

“The bodies have been handed over to the police,” said Bomba, adding that the 35-year-old lorry driver had sustained minor injuries after his vehicle landed on its side inside a drain.

“He (lorry driver) was sent to the hospital by passers-by, before the arrival of firefighters at the site at 1.35pm.

The scene of the accident is about 24km from Lawas Bomba station.

The senior citizens were identified as driver Peranchis Nane, 67, and Raminah Tadam, 69.

Meanwhile, Lawas police are investigating the cause of this accident. — The Borneo Post