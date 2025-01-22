KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) is expecting peak traffic of 2.6 million vehicles per day across all major highways during the Chinese New Year holiday period.

Of this total, 2.2 million vehicles are anticipated to use the North-South Highway, 198,000 on the KL-Karak Highway, 82,000 on East Coast Highway Phase 1, 48,000 on East Coast Highway Phase 2, and 120,000 on the West Coast Expressway (WCE).

In a press release issued today, LLM said traffic departing Kuala Lumpur for the long holiday, which begins on January 29, will peak between January 24 and January 28.

Meanwhile, traffic returning to the capital city is expected to rise between February 1 and February 2.

To ease congestion during the Chinese New Year holiday period, LLM has introduced several measures:

No lane closures by highway concession companies, except for emergency works, from January 23 to February 3, 2025; Activation of smart lanes at 25 congestion hotspot locations along the North-South Highway; Traffic management initiatives at toll plazas and junctions to improve flow, including channelisation/segregation, tidal lanes, and additional toll payment counters using portable readers.

To improve comfort for highway users, LLM also completed repairs and facility upgrades at 38 rest areas, service areas, lay-bys, and toll plazas in 2024.

“These initiatives will continue into 2025. Temporary facilities have been set up to replace closed amenities.

“PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) has also deployed approximately 50 temporary cabin-style lavatories along the North-South Highway, providing more comfort than traditional portable toilets during the festive period,” LLM said.

LLM also advised users to follow instructions from PLUS.

“In case of congestion at a location, users are encouraged to proceed to the next available rest area, service area, lay-by, or toll plaza,” it added.

Motorists are also advised to plan their journeys by referring to the MyPLUS-TTA application by PLUS for travel on the North-South Highway, and the Travel Time Advisory (TTA) by AFA Prime for the KL-Karak Highway and East Coast Highway Phase 1.

For traffic condition information or assistance, drivers can contact the Traffic Management Centre (TMC), LLM at 1-800-88-7752.

Traffic status or any highway incidents can also be obtained through LLM’s Facebook page, its X account @llmtrafik, and its TikTok @llmtrafik.

For current traffic condition information via CCTV displays on all highways, users can visit the LLM website.

Additionally, traffic information can still be obtained from the LLM Info Traffic WhatsApp channel.