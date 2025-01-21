LONDON, Jan 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has highlighted a “trust deficit” between the Western world and emerging economies, or Southeast Asia, due to its hypocrisy on certain geopolitical matters.

In an interview with UK-based Financial Times, he pointed to the Western world’s support for Israel’s military attacks against Palestinians in Gaza.

“There is a trust deficit among emerging economies because big powers have not followed the ground rules of basic international law,” he was quoted saying.

Similarly in Southeast Asia, Anwar said the West had talked big about democracy and reform but did nothing to help.

“Nothing was done to assist [the region]. There’s engagement only in trade and investment,” he added.

Anwar said that the United States has lost ground in the region compared to China, suggesting that its eyes may have moved to Europe due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We engage well with the US but it does not engage the region as actively as it did in the past. China in that sense takes a more positive attitude,” he reportedly said, pointing to senior Chinese officials who visited Malaysia in recent times.

“They give better access, you can meet them easily. We send ministers there, they send ministers.”

Despite that, Anwar said the US is still a valued investor in Malaysia, especially in the semiconductor industry.

“It’s better for smaller economies such as Malaysia to extend its [ties] with China,” he was quoted saying.

“The only contentious issue is the South China Sea [where China has conflicting territorial claims with some Asean member states] where we are engaging well and taking a strong position.”

Anwar also said that under Malaysia’s chairmanship, Asean does not necessarily need to be confrontational with China — as the bloc needs the superpower as an ally.

“Why do we need to be tough? We disagree on many foreign policy issues with the US but we want them to be an important ally.

“Similarly with China I don’t think it’s a matter of being tough against a strong, big neighbour,” he reportedly said.



