KUANTAN, Jan 21 — The Pahang Road Transport Department (JPJ) will assign more than 10 officers daily to go undercover, disguised as passengers on express buses in conjunction with the Chinese New Year Ops from yesterday until Feb 9.

State Public Works, Transportation and Health Committee chairman Datuk Razali Kassim said the undercover operation aims to detect violations committed by bus drivers during the operation period.

“We want to ensure that express buses comply with the rules set, such as requiring two drivers for trips exceeding 300 kilometres or four hours of driving.

“However, some fail to comply and provide only one driver. Therefore, JPJ Pahang has dispatched 10 officers to go undercover as passengers to ensure driver rotations and monitor for other violations,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after the Road Safety Advocacy Programme held in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration at Kuantan Sentral Terminal, here yesterday in the presence of Pahang JPJ director Syed Ahmad Khiruanwar Alyahya Syed Abdul Rahman.

Commenting further, Razali said the number of JPJ officers assigned for the undercover operation varies daily, depending on the situation, but will always involve no fewer than 10 officers.

“Today, 10 officers went undercover to carry out monitoring and action will be taken should there be any violations during the operation,” he added. — Bernama