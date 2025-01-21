PUTRAJAYA, Jan 21 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail stressed the importance of cross-intelligence sharing among regional partners to create a secure buffer zone in the Asean region.

Delivering his keynote address at the Asia International Security Summit and Expo 2025 (AISSE 2025) here today, he emphasised that it is vital to foster peace and security within the region amidst complex modern challenges.

“In the heart of the region, Malaysia must vigorously plan and execute security measures in advance to prevent lapses.

“In addition, cross-intelligence sharing among regional partners is also essential to establish a safe buffer zone, to curtail the widespread impact of conflicts, particularly with the ongoing instability in the Gaza Strip, Russia, Ukraine, and Sudan,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said peacebuilding and civilisational engagement are vital for achieving sustainable development and promoting inclusive, multicultural, and multi-regional societies.

“It is important not to ignore the growing threat of transnational crime, including human trafficking, migrant smuggling, illicit drug trades, cybercrime, maritime piracy, and trafficking of environmental resources, firearms, and counterfeit goods,” he said.

He added that the Malaysian government has outlined several strategies for enhancing national security under the Madani Principles introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“It’s clear from the report that Asean certainly faces significant security challenges, which is a direct threat to regional peace if not taken seriously.

“We must work together to make this region safe, free, and independent of all forms of security threats, including extremism and terrorism,” he said.

Saifuddin was referring to the October 2024 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on “Transnational Organised Crime and the Convergence of Cyber-Enabled Fraud, Underground Banking, and Technological Innovation in SEA: A Shifting Threat Landscape”.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin Nasution said the 47th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur this year will be a key event, where all ASEAN leaders will gather to discuss regional security, law enforcement, collaboration, and information sharing.

“The 47th Asean summit is evidence of a concerted effort to enhance regional security and solidify the Asean partnership.

“This summit echoes the call of the Asean Political-Security Community, which agreed that Asean should remain cohesive, responsive, and relevant in addressing regional peace and security challenges and play a central role in shaping the evolving regional architecture,” he said.

He said artificial intelligence (AI) is undoubtedly a game changer but it is a double-edged sword that also presents new risks, as perpetrators are increasingly abusing it for criminal purposes.

“This reality leaves us no choice but to accelerate our adoption of AI in the fight against crime.

“We must prioritise upskilling our workforce, mastering advanced tools, and developing innovative solutions to counter such emerging threats,” he said. — Bernama