KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 – Four speakers from a press conference held by Universiti Malaya Feminism Club (UMFC) on the university’s sexual harassment case have been summoned by the police for questioning over alleged violations of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

UMFC stated that, over the years, neither student unions nor activists have been called in for organising similar events, and questioned if the police are now authorised to interfere in campus affairs.

“It is confusing that the authorities have been extra vigilant toward this particular incident from the outset, including deploying a significant number of armed police presence at the press conference,” it said in a statement.

The press conference, held on December 20, 2024, aimed to submit a memorandum urging the university to take action against a professor accused of sharing nude photographs with students.

UMFC criticised the police for focusing resources on those advocating for justice instead of addressing sexual crimes and protecting public safety and fundamental rights.

“If organisations or individuals supporting sexual harassment victims can be summoned today, how can victims trust that the police will not misuse their powers against them?” it asked.

The organisation argued that the Federal Constitution guarantees all citizens the right to peaceful assembly and expressed concern over potential misuse of power.

Earlier this month, UM had denied news reports that a professor suspended for allegedly sharing nude pictures of himself with students, has been entering the main campus here.