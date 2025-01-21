GEORGE TOWN, Jan 21 — The Penang state government has approved RM13.6 million allocations for non-Islamic places of worship (RIBI) in the state since 2016, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow today.

He said the special RIBI fund committee has approved a total of 333 applications from RIBIs in the state since 2016.

“Today, a total 54 RIBI received a total RM1.884 million for this year,” he said in a press conference after handing out mock cheques to representatives from the 54 RIBI.

Out of the 54 recipients, 26 are Taoist temples, four are Buddhist temples, 10 Hindu temples, seven Christian organisations and seven other religious institutions.

Chow said the special RIBI fund was established using funds collected by the city councils from contributions by developers for RIBI during applications for planning approvals.

“Since we do not have a lot of funds, there is a limit to the amount approved for each RIBI at maximum of RM50,000 each,” he said.

He said each application from RIBI for the funds will be considered based on their needs to upgrade or renovate their facilities and properties.

“Some will get RM14,000, some RM20,000 but the sum approved is only up to RM50,000 each,” he said,

Since the funds were disbursed each year to various applicants, he said the fund is diminishing so the state has committed to top up the funds annually.

“We top up the funds about RM2 million each year,” he said.

He said this is in line with the Unity State government’s manifesto in the 2023 state elections to allocate a total RM10 million to RIBIs until 2028.

Earlier, state exco and special RIBI fund committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said a total 97 applications worth RM3.6 million were approved in 2024.

She said the allocations approved were for construction, renovation and emergency repair works.

“This fund is important to help RIBI in Penang and reduce their burden in the maintenance of their premises,” she said.