KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 – The Malaysia Singapore Coffee Shop Proprietors’ General Association has reportedly confirmed that its members will increase their service charge to up to 15 per cent for Chinese New Year, compared to the current 10 per cent.

Free Malaysia Today cited the group saying the increased charge is intended as a “tip” for workers on duty during the first two days of the lunar new year, which falls on January 29 and 30.

“Usually, most restaurants maintain the 10% service charge or do not operate on those two days,” its president Wong Teu Hoon was quoted saying.

“They have issued notices informing customers of the increase, so the public can choose whether to eat at their premises or not,” he added.

Wong reportedly said that the association could not interfere with its members, who have the discretion to impose service charges as they see fit.

This comes as popular kopitiam chain Oriental Kopi recently faced criticism on social media for announcing the higher service charge during Chinese New Year.

Tebrau MP Jimmy Puah questioned whether the increase was reasonable and legal, expressing concern that it could set a precedent for price hikes during other festivals.

“After this, all festivals will have a price increase,” he wrote on Facebook.