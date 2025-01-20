JOHOR BARU, Jan 20 — The owner of umrah agency Hejira Travel & Tours Holding Sdn Bhd and his wife were detained by the Johor police contingent last Saturday in connection with another fraud case reported in Johor.

Johor police chief Datuk M. Kumar said the couple, both aged 32, were detained on Saturday after being released on police bail by the Selangor police contingent following the expiration of their remand period there.

“The two suspects were detained for investigations into an umrah package fraud case reported in Johor, with nine police reports lodged so far, involving losses amounting to RM174,080,” he said in a statement today.

Kumar said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment with whipping, and a fine upon conviction.

He said both suspects have been released on police bail, adding that the investigation paper is being completed and will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) soon for further advice.

“We would like to urge and advise the public to conduct checks and ensure that a travel agency is licensed and has a good track record before engaging any umrah operators,” he said.

The media earlier reported that eight individuals, including the couple who own Hejira Travel & Tours Holding Sdn Bhd, were remanded for three days in connection with allegations of umrah package fraud.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the remand order, including for two women aged between 24 and 46, would be in effect from Thursday to Saturday.

He stated that eight police reports have been received so far, with a total of 379 victims and preliminary investigations reveals that an estimated total losses amounting to RM2.1 million was involved. — Bernama