GEORGE TOWN, Jan 20 — The Penang state government will implement traffic management plans to ease congestion, particularly as major infrastructure projects, such as the Penang Mutiara Light Rail Transit (LRT) project, get underway, said Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He acknowledged that Penang frequently experiences heavy traffic from all over the country during long weekends and festive seasons, leading to congestion at various popular locations across the state.

“The LRT is insufficient, but it marks the beginning of a long-term construction process. During this period, traffic jams will worsen, similar to what we've seen in Klang Valley,” he said in a press conference following the signing ceremony of a master sale and purchase and development agreement between Penang Development Corporation and Fajarbaru Builder Group today.

Chow said that traffic management will be prioritised during the LRT project’s construction phase.

“I attended two discussions on traffic this morning. The Penang 2030 advisory panel addressed this issue and made it a top priority for the coming years. The second discussion focused on traffic in the PICC area of Bukit Jambul,” he said.

“This demonstrates our concern, and we will take necessary actions to ensure that people aren’t trapped in traffic for long periods of time,” he added.

He described the LRT project as “one baby step,” acknowledging that it alone will not be enough to solve the issue.

“Our commitment to public transportation remains firm, and we are supporting Rapid Penang with up to RM10 million to provide free bus services to the public,” he said.

He also said the state has also begun raising public awareness about the LRT construction phase and is hopeful that the public will understand, especially as more information about the project becomes available.

“Through this information, we hope people will recognise that efforts are being made, and we also request the public’s cooperation, especially during the construction phase,” he said.

He added that the temporary inconveniences caused by construction will ultimately lead to a better future for everyone.

Chow was asked to comment on the latest TomTom Traffic Index, released by GPS device manufacturer TomTom, which showed George Town topping the list for traffic congestion in Malaysia, followed by Kota Baru, Ipoh, Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur, Seberang Perai, Klang, and Kajang.

George Town was also ranked 73rd globally for traffic congestion, with an average travel time of 27 minutes per 10km.