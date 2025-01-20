KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Authorities are calling on the public for assistance following the discovery of a woman’s body in a shopping mall restroom in the city centre yesterday afternoon.

Johor Baru North OCPD Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh said in a statement today that the body of the Thai national was found at around 2:30pm.

“We received a report from a member of the public about the body of a woman covered in blood found in the restroom,” he said.

Initial investigations revealed no evidence of foul play, and the cause of death remains unclear.

“The identity of the deceased is still under investigation, and her body has been sent to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for a post-mortem,” he added.

The case is currently classified as a Sudden Death Report (SDR), and the police are urging anyone with relevant information to contact the Johor Baru North Police Headquarters at 07-5563122.

He also asked the public to avoid speculation or sharing unverified details.

“Community cooperation is essential to ensure a fair and thorough investigation,” he said.