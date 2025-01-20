KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — A 42-year-old mechanic has been arrested in Ipoh after allegedly abusing his pet dog, using a sledgehammer in retaliation for a bite.

The Star Online reported that the arrest occurred today, at the suspect’s home in Taman Ria, Ipoh.

Ipoh OCPD Assistant Commissioner Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad confirmed that the suspect has a criminal history, including four prior criminal offences and 17 narcotics-related charges.

“The suspect claimed he hit the dog with a sledgehammer after the dog bit him.

“We have seized the hammer used in the incident,” he said.

The disturbing scene came to light after a video surfaced on social media, showing the dog being struck while tied to the front gate of the house.

A woman, believed to be filming the incident, expresses distress in the background.

The footage was shared by the Malaysian Dogs Deserve Better Facebook page, which highlighted the abuse.

It was claimed that the suspect lived across from the complainant’s home and had attempted to kill the dog.

The police were reportedly informed immediately.

According to The Star Online, the dog has since been rescued by the DVS and is receiving treatment.