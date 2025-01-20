MUKAH, Jan 20 — The Civil Defence Force (APM) is keeping a close watch on the flood situation in Mukah as several areas remain submerged.

According to Mukah APM officer Zuriza Sharkawi, continuous rain since last night, combined with high tides, has led to persistent flooding in several villages.

She said the affected villages include Kampung Tellian Ulu, Tellian Tengah, Tellian Hilir, Kampung Teh, Kampung Tabo, Kampung Penakub, Kampung Kuala Lama, and Kampung Sitieng.

“In Kampung Tellian Ulu, water levels have risen to 0.49 metres, flooding the main road and entering several houses. However, the situation is under control, and roads are still passable for light vehicles.

“In Kampung Penakub Ulu, the water level has receded to 0.18 metres, and no houses are affected, but monitoring continues to ensure residents’ safety,” she said.

She added that no emergencies have been reported, and the overall situation remains under control.

Zuriza said although a temporary evacuation centre has been opened, no residents have relocated, preferring to stay in their homes or with relatives.

“APM, together with other agencies such as the Fire and Rescue Department, police, Rela, and the Mukah District Office, are always ready to provide assistance if needed.”

Royston on the ground assessing the flood situation. — The Borneo Post

Meanwhile, Telian assemblyman Royston Valentine has also been on the ground with the monitoring team to assess the flood situation and ensure that affected residents receive appropriate aid.

Residents in affected areas are advised to remain vigilant and contact the MERS 999 emergency line or the Mukah District Operations Control Centre at 084-872814 if immediate assistance is needed. — The Borneo Post