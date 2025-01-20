KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali has urged all parties to refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigation into the sale of sandwiches labelled “Ham and Cheese” at Universiti Malaya (UM), amid concerns about the product’s halal status.

Speaking at a press conference following the KPDN 2025 Direction Address event today, Armizan emphasised the importance of allowing the investigation to follow due legal processes.

“Do not interfere with the investigation, do not exert pressure or make speculations. Allow the investigation into the ‘ham and cheese’ sandwich product to follow the legal procedures,” he said, as quoted by Malaysia Gazette.

Armizan stressed the need for the investigation to proceed without interruption, with all relevant processes being taken into account.

“I believe we need to let it proceed according to the proper process, including the investigation,” he added.

“It is important to give space for this investigation to proceed, not only from the Chemistry Department but also through a comprehensive investigation from various processes.”

According to Malaysia Gazette, he also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring the investigation is carried out transparently and fairly.

“Our commitment at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs and the government is to ensure that the investigation is carried out transparently and fairly,” he said.

Armizan further stated that legal action would be taken, if necessary, once the results of the investigation are announced.

Earlier, the minister mentioned that he had not yet received the results of the sandwich sample from the Chemistry Department, although these were expected today.

In response to the controversy, UM had announced the immediate closure of two 24-hour retail outlets on campus to allow the investigation to proceed without disruption.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) later confirmed that the “ham and cheese” sandwiches sold at the premises did not have Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) and that the company producing the product was not a certified halal operator.