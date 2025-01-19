LANGKAWI, Jan 19 — The Asean Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat under Malaysia’s chairmanship concluded here today with an advice to Myanmar, a progress evaluation of the Code of Conduct on the South China Sea, and a resolve to strengthen Asean unity and resilience.

Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, who chaired the meeting, emphasised the nation’s focus on inclusivity and sustainability under its 2025 Asean chairmanship.

The retreat, held at the Langkawi International Convention Centre, is the first ministerial meeting in the Asean calendar for 2025.

The foreign ministers advised Myanmar to give priority to stopping the violence in the country over holding an election, and reaffirmed Asean’s Five-Point Consensus as the primary framework for resolving the crisis.

Mohamad also informed the meeting of the appointment of Malaysia’s retired secretary-general of the Foreign Ministry, Tan Sri Othman Hashim, as the Special Envoy of the Asean Chair on Myanmar.

He said: “We must achieve an inclusive and durable resolution (in Myanmar) that contributes to regional peace and stability.”

The ministers welcomed the progress of the negotiations on the Code of Conduct (COC) on the South China Sea, and urged for its expedited conclusion in line with international law.

“The South China Sea must remain peaceful and stable for the benefit of all,” the ministers stressed.

Looking further afield, the foreign ministers welcomed the latest ceasefire plan and hostage and detainee release agreements in Gaza.

“The protection of innocent lives must remain a priority as we support de-escalation efforts,” they said.

On Timor-Leste’s forthcoming Asean membership, the ministers hailed the progress on Timor-Leste’s accession roadmap, and pledged capacity-building support.

The retreat concluded with a shared commitment to strengthening Asean’s unity and resilience amid global uncertainties.

“Asean must remain in the driver’s seat, determining our region’s direction while advancing peace and prosperity,” they affirmed.

Mohamad highlighted the challenges confronting the region, including global conflicts, economic instability and technological disruptions.

“The world is facing several disruptions, reminding us of the fragility of the global order. Asean must adapt and consolidate its unity and centrality to navigate these turbulent times,” he said.

He stressed the importance of fostering geoeconomic resilience and increasing intra-regional trade and investment to shield the region from external shocks.

“Asean must remain crisis-ready while continuing to promote collaboration that benefits all walks of life,” he said.

The minister outlined key priorities under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability”, including regional peace, economic integration, and embracing innovation.

“Our chairmanship will prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to maintain regional stability while leveraging technology to expand Asean’s economic partnerships,” he said.

Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment to the Asean Community Vision 2045, which will be adopted at the 46th Asean Summit in Kuala Lumpur later this year.

“This strategic vision charts the course for Asean’s future, ensuring our collective prosperity for decades to come,” Mohamad said.

With Malaysia hosting over 300 Asean meetings in 2025, Langkawi has showcased itself as a world-class venue, integrating local businesses into the event.

“This inclusive approach fosters a sense of ownership in Asean’s journey and contributes to local socio-economic growth,” said Mohamad. — Bernama