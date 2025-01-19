PUTRAJAYA, Jan 19 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy Body Mass Index (BMI) as a criterion for police promotions, saying it reflects the discipline expected within the force.

“As the chairman of the Police Force Commission, we understand the fitness issues within the police force. The police force is the largest law enforcement agency in the country. BMI is not just a reflection of fitness — more than that, it is a reflection of the discipline demanded of every officer,” Saifuddin said.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Asia International Security Summit & Expo 2025 (AISSE’25), he said that for acting promotions — where an officer is provisionally appointed to a higher position — any BMI is permitted as long as other qualifications are met.

“However, when it comes to the confirmation of that promotion — acting promotions is one thing, but for confirmation of those positions — we will consider a BMI between 28 and 30,” he said.

Saifuddin added that the policy has been generally well received, with no significant resistance.

He said fitness and discipline, alongside professional expertise, remain key factors in evaluating officers for promotion.

Last week, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain reportedly said that police officers must now meet a BMI requirement of less than 28 to be eligible for promotions.

According to Berita Harian, Razarudin said the BMI criterion is among additional measures introduced to ensure a stricter promotion process within the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).

“This initiative is important to ensure the health and skills of police officers, thereby enhancing their ability to deliver the best service to the community and the nation,” he was quoted as saying during PDRM’s monthly assembly.

BMI is a common measurement of a person’s weight relative to their height. A BMI below 18.5 indicates underweight, 18.5 to 24.9 suggests a healthy weight range, 25 to 29.9 may indicate overweight, and 30 or higher may indicate obesity.

However, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes that BMI does not measure body composition or overall health. It is a screening tool to be used alongside other assessments to evaluate potential health risks.