JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — The federal government has allocated more than RM30 million to upgrade 47 dilapidated health clinics in Johor this year.

State health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon said the move involves infrastructure upgrading works and replacing old medical equipment.

“We have identified 47 decrepit and dilapidated health clinics in the state that will be given priority for upgrading works for the convenience of users.

“Previously, a total of 98 clinics throughout Johor were upgraded from 2023 until last December,” he told reporters when met at Lotus Bukit Indah hypermarket here today.

He said the tender process will begin in March and is expected to be completed before October according to the set schedule.

Earlier, Ling accompanied Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi during the official launch of the Locker4U 2025 Project and UMP Service initiative held at the hypermarket.

Ling, who is also the Yong Peng assemblyman, said the three health clinics currently being upgraded are located in Gelang Patah, Majidee and Tebrau here.

He added that the three health clinics are almost completed with an allocation of RM4 million.

“The infrastructure and facilities at the health facilities such as air conditioning, furniture and non-medical equipment have also been replaced.

“As for specialised medical equipment such as ultrasound machines, they will be installed in the near future,” he said, adding that the menteri besar also intends to contribute ambulances to the three health clinics as part of his contribution.

Meanwhile, Ling said no health facilities were affected by the recent floods that hit five districts in the state.

He said all the health facilities are in good operational condition and were not affected by the floods.