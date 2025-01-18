LONDON, Jan 18 — Malaysians abroad should not underestimate the technological advancement, expertise and talent available back home, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this is because global investors have continued to acknowledge the tech mastery available in Malaysia as many of them reinvest after years of doing business there.

Citing Infineon Technologies AG, which is Germany’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, Anwar said they had recently invested a further six billion euro as they consider Malaysia to have the level of expertise, technology and talent other than Germany.

Anwar said this in reply to a question during a get-together dinner with over 700 Malaysian diaspora here on Friday.

In Malaysia, the Prime Minister said there are about 140,000 foreign students pursuing education in local universities due to its high standards.

Anwar said Malaysian companies such as YTL, Eco World, Sime Darby and TNB are also doing well in the United Kingdom and managed to win projects through open tenders mainly due to their technology and the people they have.

Anwar also said that students studying in the UK or other nations can remain and work in their respective countries to gain experience and acquire new technologies.

“In fact, JPA (Public Service Department) is thinking of letting their scholars stay and learn if they are not urgently required back home,” he said. — Bernama