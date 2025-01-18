GEORGE TOWN, Jan 18 — Ancom Crop Care Sdn Bhd awarded scholarships to 27 students here today as part of the second year of its scholarship programme for Penang-born students.

Ancom Nylex Bhd group chief executive officer and Ancom Crop Care managing director Datuk Lee Cheun Wei said the programme is a cornerstone of the Ancom Nylex Group’s commitment to social responsibility.

“We aim to continue expanding our impact in the years to come, reaching more students and touching more lives,” he said at the Ancom Crop Care Penang Scholarship Programme presentation ceremony today.

He emphasised that education is about the collective upliftment of society.

“We are particularly pleased to focus our efforts on supporting students from the state of Penang, and we are honoured to play a role in helping to develop its next generation of leaders,” he added.

This is the second year Ancom Crop Care has handed out scholarships to Penang students.

Last year, 14 students received scholarships under the programme.

Twin sisters Izzani Fazrin Hassan and Izzati Fazlin Hassan (right) receiving the awards from Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow and Ancom Nylex Bhd group chief executive officer and Ancom Crop Care managing director Datuk Lee Cheun Wei. — By Opalyn Mok

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, who officiated at the ceremony, said education is a gateway to opportunities.

“To the recipients, this opens the doors to a brighter future,” he said.

He expressed his gratitude to Ancom Crop Care for its generosity and support through this programme.

“This scholarship is an investment in the lives of these young individuals,” he said.

Chow also hoped that Ancom Crop Care’s efforts would inspire other organizations to contribute to society and the community as part of their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Among the recipients this year are twin sisters Izzani Fazrin Hassan and Izzati Fazlin Hassan, both 21.

The sisters are studying business management at Wawasan Open University while working part-time.

“We were so surprised to learn that both of us got this scholarship. This will be a great help to us,” they said.

The sisters added that they had been unable to secure PTPTN funding, so the scholarship would help them pay for some of their tuition fees.

Another recipient is Mohamad Amni Daniel Mahashim, a 35-year-old nurse.

Mohamad Amni, who is pursuing a nursing degree part-time at Open University Malaysia (OUM), said the scholarship would ease his financial burden.

“I have two young children to support, so this will help reduce my expenses,” he said.

Ancom Crop Care has allocated RM1 million over a three-year period to fund the scholarship programme.

Successful applicants will receive a maximum of RM10,000 each to cover tuition fees for the duration of their studies.

Nurse Mohamad Amni Daniel Mahashim receiving the award from Penang chief minister Chow Kon Yeow and Ancom Nylex Bhd group chief executive officer and Ancom Crop Care managing director Datuk Lee Cheun Wei. — By Opalyn Mok

The scholarship is open to students enrolled in degree programmes, except for medicine and dentistry, at any local or private university.

Recipients of the scholarship are required to sign a two-year bond with Ancom Crop Care, but the company may use its discretion to release students from the bond.

Ancom Crop Care manufactures and distributes a wide range of agricultural chemical products.

The Ancom Nylex Group is one of Southeast Asia’s leading fully integrated chemical groups. Its core businesses include agrichemicals, industrial chemicals, polymers, and chemical logistics.