KUCHING, Jan 17 — Chaos erupted at a residential area near Jalan Depot here early yesterday when unknown individuals went on a rampage.

According to a resident using the Facebook name Jeffrey Sheffrie, at least two persons were seen carrying out the attacks, which included damaging the windscreens of multiple vehicles parked along the road.

He said they also hurled Molotov cocktails into the compound of a house, causing the front area of the property and a car to catch fire.

“Luckily, only the front part of the house was torched and quickly doused by Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department),” he said, adding that the firefighters arrived around 3am.

Jeffrey speculated that the attacks might have been an act of revenge or fuelled by a grudge against the neighbourhood.

“It is quite scary and we have to be vigilant of our surroundings. This brought back to the old days when we first moved into this neighbourhood.

“We created our own neighbourhood watch whereby almost every night we would guard our area by turn.”

Jeffrey lamented that the camaraderie of the past no longer existed, as no one seemed interested to be on guard even on a rotation basis.

He expressed hope that the police, who have been alerted of the incident, would apprehend the perpetrators soon to prevent a recurrence of the mayhem.

Details of the incident are pending official confirmation from both the police and Bomba.

When contacted, Kuching police chief ACP Mohd Farhan Lee Abdullah said he will be issuing a formal statement soon. — The Borneo Post