LONDON, Jan 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday visited the Battersea Power Station, which is Malaysia’s largest investment involving public funds in Europe.

Anwar, who is here on a five-day working visit to the United Kingdom, was received upon arrival by Tan Sri Shahril Ridza Ridzuan, chairman of Battersea Project Holding Company Ltd, and Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) president and group chief executive Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad.

The premier was briefed on the 16.97-hectare (ha) regeneration project which centres around the iconic Grade II* listed Battersea Power Station.

The transformation of the large-scale mixed-use development has been led by a consortium of Malaysian companies comprising PNB, Sime Darby Property, S P Setia, and the Employees Provident Fund (EPF).

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Minister of Higher Education Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, and Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Secretary-General Datuk Bala Chandran Tharman.

Battersea Power Station is one of Europe’s largest regeneration projects, delivering over 4,000 new homes, 3.5 million square feet of mixed commercial space, 7.69ha of public realm, and 20,000 jobs, with approximately half of the neighbourhood completed to date.

Today, it is home to more than 150 shops, cafés, restaurants and leisure experiences, over 3,000 residents, more than 6,600 workers, and is connected to the rest of Central London via a new Zone 1 Underground station.

Named by National Geographic as one of the 20 “Best Cultural Spots” in the world in 2024, Battersea Power Station has welcomed over 24 million visitors since opening to the public in October 2022. — Bernama