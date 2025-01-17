KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — A landslide occurred early Friday morning (January 17) on Jalan Ion Delemen in Genting Highlands, blocking access to the Grand Ion Delemen Hotel and Jalan Amber Court.

Bentong district police chief Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar confirmed that no loss of life or damage to property was reported in the incident.

The landslide, which blocked both sides of the road, was reported to the police at 2.47am.

“Works to clear the roads were conducted and completed by 2pm on Friday, with access resumed for all vehicles,” he said in a statement.

Zaiham assured the public that both the authorities and the Genting Highlands security team would continue to monitor the area

He urged the public not to speculate or spread false information regarding the incident.

In a statement, Resorts World Genting clarified that access to Genting Highlands via the main road, Jalan Genting Highlands, remains unaffected.

Meanwhile, the Grand Ion Delemen Hotel issued a statement on its Facebook page, apologising for the inconvenience caused by the temporary restriction to their property due to the landslide.

“The safety and comfort of our guests are our top priorities,” the hotel stated.

“More updates will be shared soon — we apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”

The authorities reiterated that the landslide is confined to Jalan Ion Delemen and has not disrupted operations or access to Genting Highlands’ main attractions.