PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 — The United States (US) government's potential restrictions on artificial intelligence (AI) chip exports will not affect existing data centres in Malaysia, according to Deputy Investment, Trade, and Industry Minister Liew Chin Tong.

He said the government will adopt a wait-and-see approach to assess the potential impact on future arrangements.

“We will engage internally, we will engage the stakeholders, we will also engage the incoming US administration to understand the extent of the regulation,” he told reporters after his keynote address at The CEO Series: Economy & Business Forum 2025 today. — Bernama