KANGAR, Jan 16 — The Unity Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim does not restrict any investors from investing in states governed by opposition parties.

The Prime Minister’s political secretary Datuk Azman Abidin said the federal government does not dictate where investors should invest, as it is up to the investors to choose the state that suits them.

“(If) the investors feel that they are suitable in Perlis and can cooperate well in Perlis, for example, they can invest in Perlis or Kedah or any other state. We do not restrict them from investing,” Azman said.

He was speaking to the media after representing the Prime Minister in handing over Ihsan Madani contributions to the needy from the Kangar parliamentary constituency at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Senior Officers Hall here yesterday.

Earlier, Azman also distributed contributions to the needy from the Arau and Padang Besar parliamentary constituencies, at the University of Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) Excellence Hall and Dewan Seri Melati, Beseri respectively.

Azman said the government, through the Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) and the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), would act as facilitators to assist investors who wish to invest in any state in the country, including opposition-ruled states. — Bernama