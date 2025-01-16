KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a severe continuous heavy rain warning for Telupid, Beluran, and Sandakan in Sabah, which is expected to persist until tomorrow.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia also issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for parts of Johor, from tomorrow until Sunday covering Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru.

A similar warning applies to several areas in Sarawak, including Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit), and Bintulu, expected to last until this Saturday.

Over in Sabah, the affected areas are the West Coast (Ranau and Kota Belud), Sandakan (Kinabatangan), and Kudat. The conditions are expected to last until tomorrow.

Elsewhere, a Category Three warning for strong winds and rough seas has been issued for the coastal waters of East Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan, with northeast winds exceeding 60 km/h and waves reaching up to 4.5 metres. This warning remains in effect until this Sunday.

The situation poses a danger to all beach activities and shipping operations, including offshore oil rigs.

Meanwhile, a strong wind and rough seas warning (Category One) was issued for the waters off Sarawak, with northeast winds expected to reach speeds of 40 to 50 km/h and waves of up to 3.5 metres.

These conditions, which are hazardous for small boats, marine recreation, and water sports, are forecasted to persist until Sunday.

Additionally, MetMalaysia has issued a warning about rising sea levels, expected in the waters off East Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan until Sunday.

This situation may lead to seawater overflow along coastal areas. — Bernama