KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The number of flood evacuees in Johor dropped this morning compared to last night, and a temporary relief centre (PPS) has been opened in Sarawak.

As of 11 am, the number of evacuees in Johor was 3,776, down from 3,869 reported yesterday.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman, Tan Sri Dr. Azmi Rohani, said the evacuees comprising 1,066 families are currently housed in 37 PPS operating across five affected districts.

“Kota Tinggi recorded the highest number at 1,322, followed by Johor Bahru (780), Kulai (546), Pontian (595), and Kluang (533).

“Four rivers have exceeded the danger level: Sungai Kahang in Kampung Contoh, Kluang, with a reading of 15.40 m; Sungai Pulai in Kampung Ulu Pulai, Pontian (3.14 m); Sungai Skudai in Kampung Laut, Johor Bahru (3.50 m); and Sungai Punggai in Punggai, Kota Tinggi (1.59 m),” he said in a statement today.

Azmi informed that Jalan Mawai Lama (Rumah Burung) in Kota Tinggi remains fully closed to all vehicles due to flooding, while only one lane is open on Jalan Tanjung Sedili in the same district.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), issued a weather alert at 8.30 am forecasting continuous rain in Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru in Johor.

Over in Sarawak, a PPS was opened in Kanowit late last night to accommodate 18 flood evacuees from Rumah Suzy Lily in the central region of the state.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat stated that the PPS at Dewan Serbaguna Nanga Ngungun was opened at 11.30 pm to house four families, as water levels in the Sungai Assan area continued to rise.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force deployed a three-tonne lorry to transport seven students in Sibu, whose homes were flooded, to sit for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia examination.

The Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Kwong Hua students were accompanied by two teachers and three examination invigilators.

Meanwhile, in Perak, the number of flood evacuees remains unchanged at 31 individuals from nine families in the Manjung district as of 8 am.

According to the Perak Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, all evacuees are still sheltered at the Sekolah Agama Rakyat PPS in Padang Serai.

Additionally, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage reported that Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak has reached the alert level of 165.45 m, with the normal level being 165.10 m.

Sungai Perak at the Pasang Api area in Bagan Datuk has also recorded an alert-level reading, at approximately 2 m. — Bernama



