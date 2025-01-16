SEPANG, Jan 16 — The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) has signed the Air Traffic Service Coordination Procedure (ATSCP) with the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Ltd (AEROTHAI) to optimise air traffic management between the two countries.

The agreement was inked by CAAM chief executive officer Datuk Capt Norazman Mahmud and AEROTHAI executive vice-president and chief operation officer Sunun Nimfuk, here today.

“The ATSCP is designed to streamline operations, improve coordination, and ensure safer and more efficient air traffic flows between Malaysian and Thai airspace,” CAAM and AEROTHAI said in a joint statement.

Norazman said the agreement reflects Malaysia’s shared vision for a future-ready aviation sector that prioritises innovation, safety, and sustainability.

Meanwhile, AEROTHAI president Dr Nopasit Chakpitak said the ATSCP marks a significant step in Thailand’s efforts to enhance regional airspace management.

“By working together, we can ensure the continued growth and connectivity of our aviation networks, benefiting both our nations and the broader region,” he said.

The signing ceremony was also held in conjunction with a special technical coordination meeting that provides an invaluable platform for delegates from Malaysia and Thailand to share expertise and strategies to strengthen bilateral cooperation in air navigation services.

The discussions focused on innovative approaches to improving air navigation efficiency, increasing capacity, and addressing the evolving demands of the aviation industry. — Bernama