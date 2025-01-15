KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 15 — Terengganu’s Infrastructure, Utilities, and Rural Development Committee Chairman, Hanafiah Mat, has revealed that the state needs over RM2.4 billion to build breakwaters to address escalating coastal erosion.

He noted that this is a rough estimate, considering the cost of building breakwaters ranges between RM5 million and RM10 million per kilometre and there are 34 affected locations.

“We need over RM2.4 billion to protect approximately 244 km of coastline at risk of erosion, particularly during the northeast monsoon season.

“The cost will vary based on factors such as whether the breakwater is made of concrete, tetrapods, or gabions. The level of erosion also plays a role, with severely affected locations requiring more robust and costly structures,” he said when contacted today.

Hanafiah expressed hope that the Federal government would promptly approve additional funding to address the worsening coastal erosion, particularly in Kuala Nerus.

Meanwhile, he added that the state government has submitted a request for RM600,000 through the Public Works Department under the Malaysian Road Records Information System (MARRIS) allocation.

The funds are intended for road repairs and short-term erosion prevention measures in Kampung Tanjung Batu Rakit, Kuala Nerus, which has been severely affected.

“These works are expected to begin within the next three to four weeks, subject to MARRIS approval and current wave conditions.

“The proposed solution involves constructing a 400-metre-long rock revetment structure, 1.5 metres from the road shoulder,” he said. — Bernama