PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) has announced that an investigation into a licensed travel agency that allegedly failed to fly a group of umrah pilgrims yesterday is ongoing.

Motac said that the agency has been advised to honour the bookings of existing pilgrims who have made full payments and ensure their flights are carried out according to the agreed schedule.

The agency has also been advised to refund the money to pilgrims who have requested to cancel their umrah packages.

“At present, the agency has been advised not to accept new umrah bookings until all existing bookings are resolved,” it said in a statement today.

Motac has also advised any affected pilgrims to file a police report at the nearest police station, submit an official complaint to Motac through the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) at the link https://motac.spab.qov.my to assist with the investigation, and make claims at the Malaysian Consumer Claims Tribunal.

According to the statement, stern action will also be taken against those found to have committed any violation under the Tourism Industry Act 1992.

Motac urges all travel companies involved in the umrah industry to be honest and transparent in conducting their business, particularly regarding umrah packages.

The statement added that issues such as failure to fly pilgrims according to the original plan and failure to refund money when changes occur will have repercussions and affect the industry.

“This will not only tarnish the image of the industry but also lead to a loss of confidence among pilgrims in choosing licensed local travel agencies for their umrah trips,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, in Sepang, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is believed to be already investigating the case.

Bernama observed that a team of officers from the Selangor Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK), including its chief Datuk Saiman Kasman, visited the agency’s office today to carry out investigations.

Era Nawil, a non-governmental organisation legal counsel assisting the affected pilgrims, estimated the losses at RM2.13 million.

“Only 20 of the 379 stranded pilgrims received refunds from the agency. What about the remaining 359 pilgrims?” she asked when met by reporters at the scene today.

One of the affected pilgrims, Natasha, called on the company to take responsibility and refund those who wished to cancel their packages.

“Please refund all the pilgrims' money... please cooperate, have mercy on us,” she said.

Natasha and her husband were scheduled to fly today. — Bernama