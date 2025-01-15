KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — Malaysia will address waste trafficking at the regional and global levels in its capacity as the ASEAN chair this year, Deputy Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Liew Chin Tong said today.

He noted that ASEAN would have to expedite its effort towards a circular economy and low-carbon model while considering the varying capacities of each member country,

“However, Malaysia cannot work alone. We need to engage and collaborate at both the intra- and inter-regional levels to harmonise policies, share expertise and address common challenges such as waste trafficking,” he said in his speech at the Technical Seminar: Waste Trafficking and Circular Economy here today.

The seminar was organised by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

Liew said it is also crucial that the source countries, especially Europe and North America, take leadership in curbing waste trafficking at the source.

“Malaysia acknowledges the efforts put in by the European Union (EU) in this aspect, and we would like to deepen collaboration with the EU and other source countries to address this issue. We would like to see more forthcoming efforts by other source countries,” he added.

Liew said waste trafficking solutions were intertwined with circular economy adoption, including Malaysia’s approach in transitioning to Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) schemes, to ensure producers are accountable for managing their waste.

“We cannot take lightly the security aspect of waste trafficking. Less waste trafficking means a safer Malaysia, a safer ASEAN, and a safer world. The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) remains committed to fostering sustainable trade and supporting Malaysia’s green transformation,” he added. — Bernama