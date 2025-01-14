NIBONG TEBAL, Jan 14 — Twenty-three passengers were injured when a tour bus collided with a container lorry at KM157.8 of the North-South Expressway northbound near Sungai Bakap early this morning.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Saiful Bahari Mohamad said they received an emergency call about the accident at 4.16 am.

“Upon arrival at the scene, we found the bus carrying 24 passengers along with a driver and an assistant had rear-ended a container lorry.

“Twenty-three passengers sustained injuries, including two who were seriously hurt. They were sent to Sungai Bakap Hospital and Seberang Jaya Hospital for treatment,” he said.

The collision caused severe traffic congestion stretching about five kilometres along the expressway. — Bernama