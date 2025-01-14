KUANTAN, Jan 14 — A retiree lost more than RM145,000 of his savings to a job scam after accepting a part-time job offer.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said the 63-year-old man claimed he received a phone call from a man last Dec 5 offering him a part-time job which involved promoting electrical goods online and was promised a 25 per cent commission upon registering as a member of the company.

He said the victim was also told that he would be paid a commission of two to eight per cent for every product promoted.

“However, when he wanted to quit, he was asked to make some money transactions to get the promised profit. He made 14 transactions of more than RM145,000 to 12 different bank accounts given by the suspect, and began to feel cheated after being asked to make another transaction,” Yahya said in a statement today.

Yahaya said the victim lodged a report at the Kuantan District Police Headquarters yesterday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.— Bernama