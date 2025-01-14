KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — Former Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today warned members of the public not to believe sponsored posts on social media claiming he was proponent of health fads or medications, saying these were scams.

Dr Noor Hisham urged the public to be wary of such claims, which seek to take advantage of his reputation as a former public health official.

“A gentle reminder to all netizens, please be aware of these fake statements using my name and photos going viral again,” he said on his Facebook page.

“I am going to take legal action and hope this will be a lesson to all. Please be careful and not to believe in such irresponsible claims from desperate scammers.”

Dr Noor Hisham appended screen captures of one such scam, which claimed he was a proponent of some form of medical quackery to prevent stroke.

Public personalities such as Dr Noor Hisham have increasingly become vehicles of scammers who are taking advantage of artificial intelligence and sponsored social media posts to ensnare victims.