PETALING JAYA, Jan 14 — Malaysia will review its nuclear energy undertakings as a potential power source, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the energy transition and water transformation minister, said given Malaysia’s growing energy demand - driven by industrial requirements, data centre expansions, and the adoption of electric vehicles — the nation is exploring all potential solutions for its energy needs.

“Our decision on nuclear energy will be based on informed findings and the guidance of international standards, ensuring it aligns with Malaysia’s unique needs and circumstances.

“Nuclear energy, recognised globally as one of the cleanest energy sources, is one option we are considering. At COP28, more than 20 countries committed to tripling their nuclear power generation, highlighting its relevance,” he said at the AseanWorkshop on Sustainable Development (AWSD) 2025 at Sunway University here today.

In light of this, Malaysia is carefully studying the viability of including nuclear power in its energy mix, he said.

Fadillah said to this end, his ministry has commissioned studies through MyPower Corporation, supported by findings from the Malaysian Nuclear Agency.

“These studies focus on advanced nuclear technologies, safety measures, security, regulatory frameworks, and stakeholder engagement, particularly with the public.

“Malaysia remains fully committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. A key focus in this endeavour is the decarbonisation of our energy sector, as it is one of the largest contributors to carbon emissions,” he said.

Fadillah said to achieve net zero carbon emissions, Malaysia has to strive to balance environmental preservation with energy security.

“This involves ensuring that energy is not only affordable but also equitably distributed to all users.

“In this context, Malaysia has developed a comprehensive power development plan. This plan incorporates a diverse energy mix, including hydro, biomass, and solar energy.

“We are also focusing on energy efficiency and technological advancements, such as battery storage systems and hydro-based technologies,” he added. — Bernama