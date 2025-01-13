KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The police will record former Rembau Member of Parliament Khairy Jamaluddin’s statement today over his claim on the existence of an additional document regarding former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s purported house.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Khairy’s statement will be recorded by a team from the Bukit Aman Classified Crime Investigation Unit in Damansara, Selangor.

“The case is being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he told Bernama.

Last Friday, two police reports were lodged against Khairy over his remarks on a document regarding Najib’s purported house arrest.

The reports were filed by Datuk Suraya Yaacob, the political secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said and Nor Azrina Surip, the political secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

The reports were lodged separately in Putrajaya and Sentul.

In the reports, Suraya and Nor Azrina stated that Khairy’s remarks linking the two ministers were false, defamatory, and misleading, causing unease and panic among the public to the extent that it could threaten the country’s peace.

Suraya said that through an article in Malaysiakini, the former Minister of Youth and Sports had accused Azalina of conspiring to hide the additional document. — Bernama